Photos: Pilgrimage Festival 2021 Day 2

On day two of the Pilgrimage Festival, the temperatures at times felt more like summer instead of fall. Music was back at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm and the crowds returned for the second day. The day kicked off with a Gospel hour at the Americana Triangle tent then the day continued with performances by Larry Fleet, People on the Porch, Jamestown Revival, Cage the Elephant, Black Pumas, and closing out year seven of the festival – Dave Matthews Band.
Until next year Pilgrimage Festival.
