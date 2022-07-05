PHOTOS: Nolensville Observes Independence Day With Star Spangled Celebration

Despite the rain, Nolensville’s Star Spangled Celebration offered a great event for the community on Saturday night.

With carnival games for the whole family, food trucks, live music and, of course, fireworks, it was a great night for the Nolensville community and beyond.

During the event, the Town of Nolensville presented Gold Medalist, Bethany Stineman a “Key to the Town of Nolensville” for her outstanding performance and sportsmanship in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

Back by popular demand, Universal Crush performed their high-energy show, playing nothing but the best dance & party music from the last 30+ years!