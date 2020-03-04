nashville tornado @jack_camp14
Photo by @jack_camp14

The National Weather Service reports that Nashville possibly experienced two long-track tornadoes across Davidson, Wilson, and Smith Counties Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Damage surveys report the following:

Germantown/North Nashville: EF-2 (125 mph)
East Nashville/Five Points: EF-3 (136-140mph)
Donelson: EF-3 (160-165mph)
Mt. Juliet: EF-3 (155-160mph)
Lebanon in Smith County: EF-1

The damage extends throughout numerous cities in Nashville. We’ve compiled some photos taken by locals.

Andrea Hinds
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

