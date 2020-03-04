The National Weather Service reports that Nashville possibly experienced two long-track tornadoes across Davidson, Wilson, and Smith Counties Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Damage surveys report the following:
Germantown/North Nashville: EF-2 (125 mph)
East Nashville/Five Points: EF-3 (136-140mph)
Donelson: EF-3 (160-165mph)
Mt. Juliet: EF-3 (155-160mph)
Lebanon in Smith County: EF-1
The damage extends throughout numerous cities in Nashville. We’ve compiled some photos taken by locals.
