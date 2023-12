The self proclaimed wackiest hometown parade was moved from its original second Saturday of December to this past weekend due to weather.

Grand Marshals for this year were Wynonna Judd and her husband, Cactus Moser. And they didn’t ride in a car or on a float, the country superstar chose her ride to be the loader on a tractor! Even with the date change, the crowds lines the streets and even Santa was able to make it to the parade.

