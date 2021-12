After a reschedule due to weather, the Leiper’s Fork parade took place on Sunday, December 12.

Those who come out to the parade are mostly local but one visitor was in attendance from South Dakota and the oldest attendee was 96.

Just as promised Chris Janson brought the good vibes handing out rods and reels to children along the way and of course, there was dancing and smiles as the big man in red arrived. Before the parade started, Amanda Shires performed on the roof of Puckett’s.