Photos: Karen Kingsbury’s ‘Someone Like You’ Movie Premiere at the Franklin Theatre

On Tuesday, March 19th, Main Street in downtown Franklin was closed for Karen Kingsbury’s movie premiere of “Someone Like You.”

While fans lined the red carpet to catch a glimpse of Kingsbury’s friends and actors in the movie, a recurring theme from those we spoke to all said the same thing- Karen Kingsbury is so talented, and we want to be here to support the movie’s premiere. Those who attended the premiere include Roma Downey, Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Micheal W. Smith, Cassadee Pope, Sam Padillo, Rory Feek, Shay Mooney, and more.

Kingsbury and her husband, Donald, used their savings to make the movie without the help of investors or studios. As Franklin residents, they made a portion of the film in their hometown. A pivotal moment in the movie occurs right outside the Franklin Theatre; other sites you will recognize in Franklin include shops on Main Street, the Visitors Center, and more, making it just as much a part of the story and the storyline itself.

The film masterfully adapts the novel to the screen and tells the story of the transforming power of love and the resilience of the human spirit. It reminds us that even in the darkest of times, there is always hope for a brighter tomorrow.

Kingsbury shared that after a special showing to her readers of the movie, it received a seven-minute standing ovation. The response to the film has been overwhelming.

Tickets are on sale now for Karen Kingsbury Productions’ debut love story ‘Someone Like You’, opening in theaters nationwide in the U.S. and in Canada starting on April 2, 2024. The movie is based on Karen Kingsbury’s New York Times bestselling novel of the same name.

