Photos: Jelly Roll Celebrates Grand Opening of Goodnight Nashville

Jelly Roll’s Goodnight Nashville, from Nashville’s award-winning icon Jelly Roll and Evening Entertainment Group (EEG), is now officially open on Broadway. To break in the new venue, Jelly Roll, with friends and family in tow, descended on downtown Nashville last night with an electric set packed with surprise performances by Brandon Lake, Bailey Zimmerman, and Zach Myers.

The evening began with a special event hosted by Nashville Lifestyles, celebrating their cover star with a Q&A and an intimate performance on the venue’s second floor. Jelly Roll took the stage with a set that included his hits “Save Me” and “Liar,” ending on a powerful note with “Hard Fought Hallelujah.” Later in the night, he surprised the packed house on the first floor by joining the band for an impromptu performance, kicking things off with a cover of “Wagon Wheel.” The spontaneous set included his hit songs like “Need a Favor” and “Save Me” as well as classic covers, including “Colt 45” and “Old Time Rock and Roll.” Jelly Roll also took a moment to shout out his friends, golfer John Daly and comedian Bert Kreischer, who were watching from the mezzanine next to the stage.

Later, artists spontaneously joined Jelly Roll on the venue’s second floor for performances, including Brandon Lake, to sing “Hard Fought Hallelujah,” followed by Bailey Zimmerman and Zach Myers of Shinedown. Some celebrity sightings throughout the evening included Dasha, Flava Flav and Noah Kahan. Guests danced long into the night as a DJ and bands played after the live sets ended.

“We’re thrilled to official open the doors to Jelly Roll’s Goodnight Nashville,” says Les Corieri, co-owner of Evening Entertainment Group. “This isn’t just another venue—it’s a celebration of the raw, authentic energy that defines both Jelly Roll and this city. From the unforgettable music to the one-of-a-kind experiences on every floor, we’re proud to add something new to Nashville’s iconic landscape and invite everyone to experience it for themselves.”

Situated between 2nd and 3rd Ave S in the former home to Trail West Boot Store, Broadway’s newest addition offers four floors with a full dining experience, tattoo parlor pop-up, rooftop, and lively nightlife inspired by Jelly Roll’s raw, authentic spirit. The first floor exudes a vibrant atmosphere, featuring a full bar, diverse menu, and live music—all under the glow of a massive skull chandelier, drum-head lights, and a “Save Me/I’m Fine” art installation. With a variety of seating options, including tables and bar stools, guests can enjoy drinks and meals while enjoying live bands performing from an elevated stage. Above, a wrap-around mezzanine offers a birds-eye view of the venue, complete with a dedicated space for flash-style tattoos.

The second floor pays tribute to Jelly Roll’s wife, Bunnie Xo of the popular Dumb Blonde podcast, with a larger-than life likeness of her above the bar, and on the third floor, Buddy’s, pays homage to Jelly Roll’s late father with an intimate, elevated cocktail experience. Goodnight Nashville will be open seven days a week with hours varying by floor, ensuring there’s always a place to eat, drink and enjoy the city’s best nightlife. For more news and announcements from Jelly Roll’s Goodnight Nashville, or to book a private event, visit goodnightnashville.com.

Take a look at photos from the event below.

