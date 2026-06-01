Photos: Inside Franklin’s New Tous les Jours Bakery

Middle Tennessee’s first Tous les Jours — French for “every day” — opened May 29th at 600B Frazier Drive, Suite 104 in Franklin (the former Genghis Grill location), drawing a line that wrapped around the building. More Eat & Drink News

Here’s what you need to know about the bakery. It operates on a self-serve system. When you arrive at the bakery, you take a tray and tongs, place your bakery items on the tray, and purchase them at the counter. Coffee and tea orders are placed at the counter.

Because they use traditional Asian baking methods, the treats typically contain less butter and sugar than American or French recipes, resulting in a lighter texture. You have a selection of breads from butter cream to purple sweet potato loaf. Bakery items include a variety of croissants, fruit pastries, and pain au chocolat. They are also known for their cloud cake, which is available for purchase whole or by the slice. You can also find a variety of macarons.

The bakery is open seven days a week from 7 am until 8 pm. Take a look at the photos of the bakery below.

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