Photos: Independence High Celebrates Homecoming

Independence High students took their school spirit around town during the annual homecoming parade on September 17, 2021
The parade visited the Thompson’s Station schools campus and the Heritage schools campus. After the parade, the Independence High Eagles took on the Franklin High Admirals on the football field and ended the night with a 38-7 win.
Photos by WCS
1 of 8
