Photos: Inaugural Concert at FirstBank Amphitheater

The very first concert at the newly opened FirstBank Amphitheater (Graystone Quarry) took place earlier this week. The sold out concert featured Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, Lily Rose, and more all to benefit Feeding Nashville. Net ticket proceeds and other event revenue and donations directly impacted the important cause with a total of over $450K raised. Learn more about Feeding Nashville here.

See photos from the event below.

1 of 15