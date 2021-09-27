Photos: Homecoming Parade at Summit High

summit homecoming

Summit High’s school spirit was contagious as its homecoming parade traveled through Spring Hill Friday, September 17.

The parade made its rounds through Allendale Elementary, Chapman’s Retreat Elementary and Spring Station Middle. That evening, the spirit from the day powered the varsity football team through its game against Centennial High. Summit High ended the night with a 36-0 win over the Cougars.

“We had a fantastic week,” said SHS Principal Sarah Lamb. “Students participated in dress-up days; there was powder puff football; and we had great participation on the float building. Our feeder schools also dressed up, and we loved getting to show off our floats at their schools during the parade.”

