Photos: Heritage Foundation’s Heritage Ball

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN held the 48th Annual Heritage Ball presented by Vanderbilt Health and chaired by Dr. Allen and Shawne Sills at the historic Eastern Flank Battlefield Park in Franklin Saturday, Oct. 2.

Inspired by the Sills’ love of the outdoors, Ball Designer Amos Gott created a glorious nature theme for the evening emphasizing the outdoors with tall birch trees, abundant greenery accented with coral and white floral arrangements among canvas photo portraits of Williamson County’s natural beauty.

The evening launched with a cocktail reception inspired by McConnell Hospitality Group that served as the Official Drink Sponsor of the ball. Beverage Director Chris Capaldi created and served this year’s Heritage Ball signature drink, “The Preservationist” made with Ford’s Gin, Giffard Apricot du Rousillon, Galliano L’Aperativo, cranberry, Chinese 5 Spice Bitters and lemon, along with an open bar.

Heritage Foundation President and CEO Bari Beasley welcomed guests and introduced Ball Chairs Dr. Allen and Shawne Sills who made comments about their involvement with the Foundation. Beasley also announced The Patron’s Award, presented to Sondra Morris who not only serves as the Vice Chair of Franklin Grove and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, she also is a lead donor for the Foundation’s largest project, Franklin Grove Estate and Gardens.

Beasley said, “This Heritage Ball has likely been one of the shining stars in the 48-year history of Williamson County’s grandest tradition. This year was incredibly meaningful since we missed gathering in 2020. Everyone’s enthusiasm was apparent as we filled the venue and experienced one of the liveliest and most exciting affairs in the history of the Heritage Foundation. Dr. Allen and Shawne Sills’ chairmanship, along with the support and sponsorship of Vanderbilt Health, set the stage for a community gathering to truly celebrate and champion the causes of our mission.”

In addition to the silent auction featuring more than 100 items, a live auction was held featuring a Kentucky Derby Grandstand Experience package, a 2021 Yukon Denali donated by Reiselman Motor Company, the Official Automotive Sponsor of the 48th Annual Heritage Ball and a Liquid Chef Experience, allowing 20 people to enjoy Liquid Chef Rob Floyd’s signature production and Cocktail Theatre hosted by Nancy Smith and Greg Flittner at The Harpeth Square Clubroom in downtown Franklin.

Following an exceptional dinner catered by G Catering, country legend and MCA Nashville recording artist Josh Turner took to the stage hosting a full dance floor throughout the evening. A Next Gen Late Party for young professionals was held from 8 p.m. until midnight which included cocktails and dancing.

The Heritage Ball is Williamson County’s longest-running black tie fundraiser attracting 750 guests to support and celebrate the work of the Heritage Foundation while raising funds for future preservation projects.