Photos: Great Tennessee Air Show Takes Place in Smyrna

The Great Tennessee Air Show returned to the Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport in Smyrna, TN this past weekend (June 10th – 11th, 2023).

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels took to the sky as the headlining performer.

Check out these photos below. Thank you to Kayla Vinyard for sharing these photos with us.

1 of 12

Produced by The Air Show Network in partnership with the Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport Authority, this world-class air show features a vast selection of military and civilian aircraft on static display as well as a number of interactive displays, food and merchandise.

This year’s Blue Angel squad includes Lt. Amanda Lee, the first female to fly in the six-person demonstration squad, and Lt. Commander Julius Bratton from Woodlawn, Tennessee near Clarksville.