Photos: Giving Machine Ribbon Cutting in Franklin

Mayor Moore and Mayor Anderson welcomed back The Light the World Giving Machine in downtown Franklin. Along with charity leaders, they unwrapped vending machines where shoppers can donate fresh food, clean water, school supplies, tutoring – even chickens – with the swipe of a credit card.

The Light the World Giving Machine is sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which covers the costs and fees to run the machines, enabling the charities to receive 100% of donations made in the machines.

Visitors can experience the Light the World Giving Machine from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily starting through December 21, 2025 at 231 Public Square.

How it works:

Each machine looks like a vending machine where you can select an item in varying price ranges that will support several local charities and two international charities. It’s an easy way to give back during the holiday season with just a swipe of a card.

The local and international charities featured:

Feed America First – supplies food to area food pantries, shelters, etc with a focus on small towns, helping feed 40,000 families per month.

Gentry’s Educational Foundation – assists and prepares young people in our community for school, work and life through academic tutoring & mentorship

One Generation Away – rescues and distributes fresh, high-quality foods to individuals and families in need throughout Middle Tennessee

Soles4Souls – provides new shoes and clothing to people facing hardship—from survivors of natural disasters to those rebuilding their lives after homelessness or domestic violence

Youth Villages Nashville – provides help for children and young people who face a wide range of emotional, mental and behavioral problems

Mentors International – lifts families around the world from poverty to self-reliance and prosperity through entrepreneurship and one-on-one mentoring

Water for Good – helps communities gain access to clean, safe water by providing training, expertise and financial support for water project construction

