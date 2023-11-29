PHOTOS: Garth Brooks Performs at Friends in Low Places

On Black Friday, Garth Brooks threw open the doors to his bar on Broadway or “Neon Neighborhood” as Brooks has designated the area on lower Broadway.

Friends in Low Places opened to a select group of fans who were the first to see inside the bar where Brooks performed an 11-song set with songs like “Rodeo,” and “The Dance,” along with a special friends performance that included Trisha Yearwood and Ronnie Dunn. And it seems like this might be a one-time event – Brooks said earlier in a press conference to not expect to see him performing at his bar, it’s a place for the next generation of up-and-coming performers.

The bar is still only partially open to patrons as work continues inside to completely open all four floors. You can visit on the weekends from Thursday- Sunday, 11 am – 2 am. A full opening is expected in Spring 2024.

Take a look at photos from the performances below.

