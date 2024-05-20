Photos: Franklin Rodeo Weekend 2024

The Franklin Rodeo kicked off on Thursday, May 16 at the Ag Center in Franklin, continuing until Saturday, May 18th.

It’s been a longstanding tradition in Franklin since 1949. The Franklin Noon Rotary Club produces the event, raising money for local charities in Williamson County and Middle Tennessee.

Events at the Rodeo include roping, racing, bull riding, mutton races, and more.

The Rodeo shared on social media, “And that’s a wrap, Franklin, TN! What an incredible three days of the Franklin Rodeo! A huge thank you to our amazing Rodeo Fans for turning this event into an unforgettable experience. Your energy and enthusiasm made it truly special! And a huge shoutout to our fantastic sponsors—without you, none of this would be possible! We had an absolute blast, and we can’t wait to see you next May for even more rodeo action!”

Take a look at photos from this year’s event.

1 of 28

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email