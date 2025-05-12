Photos: Franklin Rodeo Parade 2025

A parade was held in downtown Franklin this past Saturday, May 10th to kick off rodeo week in Franklin. Country artist Clay Walker was the grand marshal for the parade. Take a look at the photos below.

The Franklin Rodeo begins May 14 with the Down in the Dirt Free Kick-off Party taking place from 5:30pm – 8pm. The Franklin Rodeo continues Thursday, May 15 – Saturday, May 17 with events beginning at 7pm.

Get tickets here.

The Franklin Rodeo takes place at the AG EXPO Center, located at 4215 Long Ln Franklin.

