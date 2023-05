The Franklin Rodeo held a sold-out event this past weekend at the Ag Center in Franklin.

It’s been a longstanding tradition since 1949 in Franklin, an event produced by the Franklin Noon Rotary Club. The event raises money for local charities in need in Williamson and Middle Tennessee.

Events at the Rodeo include roping, racing, bull riding, mutton races, and more.

Take a look at photos from this year’s event.