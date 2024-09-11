Photos: Franklin Police 9/11 Ceremony

Wednesday morning, Franklin Police honored the lives taken in the tragic 9/11 attacks at Franklin Police Headquarters.

A few notes about the event:

-Over 100 attendees heard speeches from Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner, Franklin Fire Chief Glenn Johnson, Franklin Mayor Ken Moore, and Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey

-The Honor Guards from the Police and Fire Departments participated by placing the American flag at half-staff

-Two Franklin Fire Department trucks flew a huge American flag from their ladders

-Several local and state lawmakers were in attendance, including State Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson

-The ceremony lasted about 30 minutes

-The Fire Department rang a bell in honor of the lives lost on 9/11

Franklin Police 9/11 Ceremony 1 of 5

