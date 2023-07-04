Photos: Franklin on the Fourth 2023

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Donna Vissman

Franklin hosted Franklin on the Fourth on Tuesday, July 4th in Franklin, TN to celebrate Independence Day. The event is sponsored by the Franklin Lions Club.

Ahead of the festivities on the square, the Declaration of Independence was read at Veterans Park. Reading was performed by members of Old Glory chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution., the Lt. Andrew Crockett chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.

Franklin on the Fourth began at 10am with music, food and craft vendors, antique cars, and much more. For a first time this year, a pet parade was held at 10:30 am. The event also featured a Children’s Patriotic Parade. Then, folks headed to The Park at Harlinsdale to view a fireworks show.

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

