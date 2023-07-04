Photos: Franklin on the Fourth 2023

Franklin hosted Franklin on the Fourth on Tuesday, July 4th in Franklin, TN to celebrate Independence Day. The event is sponsored by the Franklin Lions Club.

Ahead of the festivities on the square, the Declaration of Independence was read at Veterans Park. Reading was performed by members of Old Glory chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution., the Lt. Andrew Crockett chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.

Franklin on the Fourth began at 10am with music, food and craft vendors, antique cars, and much more. For a first time this year, a pet parade was held at 10:30 am. The event also featured a Children’s Patriotic Parade. Then, folks headed to The Park at Harlinsdale to view a fireworks show.

