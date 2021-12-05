Photos: Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade 2021

The Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade was held Saturday, December 4 at 2 p.m.

The Kiwanis Club of Historic Downtown Franklin partnered with the Williamson County Schools Fine Arts Department to showcase the talents of Williamson County Students involved in Fine arts ahead of the parade at 1 pm. There were also six marching bands representing Franklin, Fairview, Brentwood, Centennial, Ravenwood, Page, and Independence High Schools. Middle School bands from Legacy, Hillsboro, and Heritage will join forces with the Independence High School band.