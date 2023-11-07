PHOTOS: Franklin Family Day Featuring Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band

On Saturday, November 4th, The Park at Harlinsdale Farm was filled with the community for the Annual Franklin Parks’ Family Day. It is a free festival open to the public that recognizes first responders and veterans.

New this year at the event, was a special Welcome to Franklin Concert featuring Actor & Humanitarian Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band (LTDB). The band, which uplifts veterans, first responders, and their families through morale-boosting events and entertainment throughout the United States and around the world, is named after Gary’s iconic portrayal of Lieutenant Dan Taylor in the Academy Award-winning film Forrest Gump.

The Gary Sinise Foundation relocated its national HQ to Franklin last year. In addition to Forrest Gump, Gary is known for many roles, including as an astronaut in the movie “Apollo 13,” and as a law enforcement official in “CSI:NY.”

