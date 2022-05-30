PHOTOS: Franklin Celebrates Memorial Day 2022

By
Taylor Means
-
franklin memorial day 2022
photo by Taylor Means

Franklin celebrated Memorial Day in its Veterans Park with a ceremony that drew a crowd of hundreds. Both the city and county mayor were in attendance and spoke personally of veterans in their own families and in the community.

Together, along with guest speaker Bob Ravener, the community and its leaders honored those who deployed to serve and protect our country, but did not return home. It was a hot day, but a beautiful ceremony to commemorate those who have helped America and its citizens maintain their freedom.

