PHOTOS: First Missionary Baptist Church Holds Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Event

First Missionary Baptist Church held its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day service on Monday, January 16th, in Franklin.

Kicking off at 10 am, a church service was held at First Missionary Baptist Church (113 Natchez Street). The guest speaker was Pastor Herman West from the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Sylvester, Georgia. Pastor West spoke about “supper time is over, it’s service time” speaking to Martin Luther King Day, the only federal holiday designated National Day of Service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities. Pastor West ended the service by saying, “One cannot do the work of two, but two can do the work of three.”

Following the service at the church, the group caravanned to Bicentennial Park, where there was a procession/march to MLK Jr. Ave. At that location, Mayor Ken Moore and Pastor James Tex Thomas (Pastor Emeritus of Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church of Nashville) spoke along with musical guests.

Take a look at the photos and videos.