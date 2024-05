Members of Fairview High School Class of 2024 have moved on to their next big adventure.

Approximately 3,400 seniors crossed the stage May 23-25. To see more photos from the ceremonies, visit the WCS Facebook page.

As of May 28, members of the Class of 2024 were offered a total of $226,903,087 in scholarships. A total of $88,832,146 was accepted. Both numbers were self-reported by students.

1 of 8

