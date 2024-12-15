PHOTOS: Dickens of a Christmas in Downtown Franklin

Dickens of a Christmas 2024
Photo by Jim Woods

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, is celebrating the return of A Holiday Tradition: Dickens of a Christmas this weekend. The festival took place on Saturday, December 14, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and continues on Sunday, December 15, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The weekend of holiday cheer recreates the time of Charles Dickens and takes place in the charming Downtown Franklin. This year’s event is presented in partnership with Wilson Bank & Trust.

A variety of Dickens characters fill the streets of Downtown Franklin including the nefarious Fagin from Oliver Twist; Jacob Marley, Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and the rest of the Cratchit family from A Christmas Carol; and Victorian Father and Mother Christmas. Throughout the weekend there will be live musical and dance performances, shopping, and more including:

  • Arts & Crafts Vendors
  • Food & Beverage Vendors
  • Main Stage Entertainment presented by Nissan
  • Victorian Village with Holiday Dancers, Characters and Carolers
  • Kid Zone presented by The Friendship Factory
  • Acoustic Stage
  • StoryTimes presented by Atmos Energy & Hart and Home
  • Whiskey Lounge by Leipers Fork Distillery
  • Beer Garden by Bavarian Bierhaus

Parking will be limited in Downtown Franklin. Franklin Transit will offer shuttle services to and from the festival starting at 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning and 11:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. Shuttle rides are $1 per person each way. Pick-up locations will be the Park at Harlinsdale Farm and Franklin High School.

For more information on this year’s event, please visit The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s website: https://williamsonheritage.org/events/dickens-of-a-christmas/.

 

