PHOTOS: Dickens of a Christmas in Downtown Franklin

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, is celebrating the return of A Holiday Tradition: Dickens of a Christmas this weekend. The festival took place on Saturday, December 14, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and continues on Sunday, December 15, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The weekend of holiday cheer recreates the time of Charles Dickens and takes place in the charming Downtown Franklin. This year’s event is presented in partnership with Wilson Bank & Trust.

A variety of Dickens characters fill the streets of Downtown Franklin including the nefarious Fagin from Oliver Twist; Jacob Marley, Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and the rest of the Cratchit family from A Christmas Carol; and Victorian Father and Mother Christmas. Throughout the weekend there will be live musical and dance performances, shopping, and more including:

Arts & Crafts Vendors

Food & Beverage Vendors

Main Stage Entertainment presented by Nissan

Victorian Village with Holiday Dancers, Characters and Carolers

Kid Zone presented by The Friendship Factory

Acoustic Stage

StoryTimes presented by Atmos Energy & Hart and Home

Whiskey Lounge by Leipers Fork Distillery

Beer Garden by Bavarian Bierhaus

Parking will be limited in Downtown Franklin. Franklin Transit will offer shuttle services to and from the festival starting at 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning and 11:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. Shuttle rides are $1 per person each way. Pick-up locations will be the Park at Harlinsdale Farm and Franklin High School.

For more information on this year’s event, please visit The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s website: https://williamsonheritage.org/events/dickens-of-a-christmas/.

