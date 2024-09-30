Photos: Day 2 of Pilgrimage Festival

On Saturday, September 28, 2024, Pilgrimage Festival kicked off its 10th year at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin.

Throughout the day, attendees dealt with rain intermittently throughout the day and a delay of opening of the gates. Sunday, the festival opened at its regular time with a Down Home Church service at the Americana Triangle tent with Hardee’s providing free brunch of biscuits and cold brew. Other artists who saw perform on Sunday include The Brevet, Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge, Stephen Sanchez, Better Than Ezra, Coin, and Noah Kahan.

Fans lined up two hours before the gates opened to ensure a front row spot for Noah Kahan, his last show of his tour. Pilgrimage Festival encountered rainy weather and muddy conditions but it didn’t stop fans from making long lasting memories.

