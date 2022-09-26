PHOTOS: Day 2 of Pilgrimage Festival Featuring Marty Stuart, The Avett Brothers and Chris Stapleton

On day two of Pilgrimage Festival in Franklin, the morning started with a light rain shower but it cleared by the time the African American Heritage Society Sunday Gospel Service began, a new feature added to the festival in 2017.

The rest of the day saw performances by Brittney Spencer, Texas Hill, Marty Stuart, Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears with Chris Stapleton closing out the festival.

If you missed your chance to attend Pilgrimage Festival in Franklin at Harlinsdale Farm, we hear they are already planning next year’s event.