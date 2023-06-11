Photos: Day 2 CMA Fest 2023

By
Donna Vissman
-

CMA Fest continued on Friday celebrating its 50th year. The hours of free music continued on stages in downtown Nashville with performances by Jack Worthington, Boy Named Banjo, Conner Smith and more.

The close up stage inside Fan Fair X featured Jelly Roll and as the sun set, fans headed over to Ascend Amphitheater for performances by Tenille Townes, Elvie Shane, Little Big Town, and more.

At Nissan Stadium, there were several surprise guests. During Miranda Lambert’s set, she brought out Leon Bridges, Elle King, and Avril Lavigne. Cody Johnson performed a duet with Reba, and Jelly Roll made an appearance on the spotlight stage.

Take a look at photos below.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleWEATHER ALERT 6-11-2023 Stormy CMA Fest
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here