Photos: Day 2 CMA Fest 2023

CMA Fest continued on Friday celebrating its 50th year. The hours of free music continued on stages in downtown Nashville with performances by Jack Worthington, Boy Named Banjo, Conner Smith and more.

The close up stage inside Fan Fair X featured Jelly Roll and as the sun set, fans headed over to Ascend Amphitheater for performances by Tenille Townes, Elvie Shane, Little Big Town, and more.

At Nissan Stadium, there were several surprise guests. During Miranda Lambert’s set, she brought out Leon Bridges, Elle King, and Avril Lavigne. Cody Johnson performed a duet with Reba, and Jelly Roll made an appearance on the spotlight stage.

Take a look at photos below.

