Photos: Day 1 of Pilgrimage Festival 2024

Pilgrimage Festival returned for its tenth year at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. The first day of the festival kicked off with a delay due to rainy weather.

Doors opened at 2 pm with the first act taking to the stage just after 2 pm. Harlinsdale farm was a little muddy but it didn’t deter attendees came out to see Chance Pena, Lukas Nelson, Allison Russell, Trombone Shorty, Hozier, and closing out was the evening was the Dave Matthews Band.

Pilgrimage creates an ambiance that combines Tennessee’s rich musical heritage while bringing in top-tier national acts. It’s this blend of Southern charm and world-class music that makes Pilgrimage a standout event despite a little rain this year. The event will continue on Sunday with Sierra Hull, Stephen Wilson Jr., Myles Smith, Coin, NeedtoBreathe, and Noah Kahn will close out the festival.

