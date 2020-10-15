Photos: Day 1 of Early Voting

Early voting began yesterday October 14 and runs Monday to Saturday until Thursday, Oct. 29. Election Day is November 3.
Around town, Williamson County residents took advantage of early voting and we saw long lines at several early voting locations all across the county.
Election Information:
This is the Federal/State General (Presidential) Election & City of Fairview and Town of Thompson’s Station Municipal Elections
Early Voting Information:
- Early voting is open to any registered voter in the county. Any registered voter may vote at any one of the eight early voting sites within the county regardless of their actual place of residence.
- All voters must present a Tennessee or Federal issued identification (even if expired) bearing the voters’ name and photo unless excluded under certain provisions of the law. (T.C.A. §2-7-112 (a)). First time voters who registered online or by mail
must show proof of residential address before casting a ballot.
- Voters who have moved less than (90) days before the date of a Federal/State primary or General Election to another place inside Tennessee but outside the county where the voter is registered may vote in the polling place where the voter is registered. (T.C.A. 2-7-115)
- Voters must be registered in their county of residence no later than (30) days before Election Day in order to vote. (T.C.A. 2-2-109)
Early Voting Locations:
Franklin Area
Williamson County Administrative Complex (Election Commission)
1320 West Main Street
Franklin, TN 37064
Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Weekdays
Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (October 17 & October 24)
Franklin Recreation Complex
1120 Hillsboro Rd (near Mack Hatcher Pkwy)
Franklin TN 37064
Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Weekdays
Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (October 17 & October 24)
County Agricultural Expo Center
4215 Long Ln
Franklin TN 37064
Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Weekdays
Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (October 17 & October 24)
Cool Springs Conference Center (Marriott Hotel)
700 Cool Springs Blvd
Franklin TN 37067
Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Weekdays
Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (October 17 & October 24)
Brentwood Area
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library
8109 Concord Road
Brentwood, TN 37027
Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Weekdays
Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (October 17 & October 24)
Fairview Area
Fairview Recreation Center
2714 Fairview Boulevard
Fairview, TN 37062
Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Weekdays
Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (October 17 & October 24)
Nolensville Area
Sunset Hills Baptist Church
1635 Sunset Road
Brentwood, TN 37027
Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Weekdays
Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (October 17 & October 24)
Spring Hill/Thompson’s Station Area
Longview Recreation Center
2909 Commonwealth Drive
Spring Hill, TN 37174
Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Weekdays
Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (October 17 & October 24)