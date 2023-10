Planning to visit a pumpkin patch this fall?

Each year the Cooper Trooper Foundation hosts its primary fundraiser, the “Pumpkin Patch” at the corner of Cool Springs Blvd. and Mallory Lane. The Pumpkin Patch is operated by hundreds of volunteers throughout the month.

Address: 530 Cool Springs Blvd., Franklin, TN 37067

Hours: Sunday-Friday- 10am – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 8pm

Order: https://coopertrooper.org/the-pumpkin-patch/

Cooper Trooper's Pumpkin Patch 1 of 9