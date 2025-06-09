Photos: CMA Fest Day 3 with Wynonna Judd and Jelly Roll

During CMA Fest, the Ascend Amphitheater hosted shows Thursday through Saturday, with Saturday night featuring “Wynonna Judd’s Girls Night Out.” The female-focused lineup included Sara Evans, Madeline Edwards, Noah Cyrus, and The War and Treaty.

The festival delivered several surprise moments for fans throughout the weekend. Lainey Wilson made not one, but two unexpected appearances—first joining Brooks and Dunn on Thursday night at Nissan Stadium, then returning Saturday night at Ascend for a duet with Wynonna Judd.

The Saturday show became even more special when Kimberly Schlapman and Karen Fairchild from Little Big Town joined Wynonna and Lainey Wilson on stage, creating a memorable collaboration of country music’s leading female voices.

Judd shared on social media, “It was one of those ‘you had to be there’ nights. Thank you to every single artist for showing up and showing out! YOU ARE MY FAMILY!!!!!! Huge thanks to @cma for letting me throw my own party… let’s do it again soon!”

Friday evening at Nissan Stadium was delayed due to inclement weather. All artists performed, but each set time was shortened. It was a mix of established and new artists with some unexpected guests. Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan performed “Cowboys Cry Too.” Jelly Roll and Brandon Lake delivered a heartfelt rendition of “Hard Fought Hallelujah,” and Keith Urban closed out Friday evening.

Take a look at photos below.

