Photos: City of Franklin Christmas Tree Lighting

The City of Franklin held its 2025 Christmas Tree Lighting on the Square on Friday, December 5, to kick off the holiday season.

The event, presented by Middle Tennessee Electric and United Communications, featured free photos with Santa, with production led by Franklin-based Integrated Production Solutions (IPS). Williamson Health will also offer a holiday-themed photo opportunity on the square.

Musical entertainment included headliner Matthew West, whose new album Come Home for Christmas focuses on faith, family, and togetherness. West has achieved 38 No. 1 songs as an artist and songwriter, earned RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications, and received multiple awards, including five GRAMMY nominations and a Primetime Emmy® nomination. The Freedom Intermediate School choir, directed by Candace Adams, returned to perform holiday favorites.

