Photos: City of Brentwood Tree Lighting

The City of Brentwood held its annual Christmas Tree Lighting event on Monday, December 1, 2025, at 5:30 pm at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library, located at 8109 Concord Road.

Due to the rainy weather, the program was moved inside, where we heard comments from Mayor Nelson Andrews and a performance by the Brentwood Academy Singers. The event then moved outside for the lighting of the Christmas tree.

Ahead of the tree lighting, there was a reading of The Polar Express by Brentwood’s train conductor. All guests received a Santa’s sleigh bell as a memento of the evening.

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

1 of 9

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email