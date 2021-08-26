Photos: Chuy’s Brentwood Now Open

Chuy’s Tex-Mex opened on Tuesday, August 24 in Brentwood’s Maryland Farms. Located at the site formerly occupied by O’Charley’s, Chuy’s is now open for lunch and dinner daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. On weekdays from 4-7 p.m., patrons can enjoy Chuy’s happy hour drink specials.
See photos inside the newest Chuy’s location which has some added Elvis memorabilia from Brentwood resident and Elvis’s guitarist, James Burton.
“Ever since our sign went up on Old Hickory Boulevard, we’ve heard from many residents and others who work in the area about how excited they are to have Chuy’s in Maryland Farms,” said Lee Spelta, Local Owner/Operator of Chuy’s Brentwood in a release. “We’re thrilled to be able to make our popular Tex-Mex favorites more convenient to those in Brentwood and South Nashville.”
The first Chuy’s location in the area opened in Cool Springs almost 12 years ago in November 2009. Since then, locations have opened in Nashville, Opry Mills, and Murfreesboro.
About Chuy’s |Founded in 1982 in Austin, Texas, Chuy’s serves authentic Tex-Mex food in an eclectic atmosphere full of color and personality. The menu offers family recipes from south Texas, New Mexico and Mexican border towns, all made to order from the freshest ingredients. Chuy’s has a reputation as the most fun and friendly spot to eat real Tex-Mex at a great price. For more information visit www.chuys.com.
