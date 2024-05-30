Photos: Brentwood High Class of 2024

Williamson County Schools is proud to recognize the WCS Class of 2024 from Brentwood High School.

Approximately 3,400 seniors crossed the stage May 23-25. The photo galleries below feature photos from each of the 11 high school graduations. To see more photos from the ceremonies, visit the WCS Facebook page.

As of May 28, members of the Class of 2024 were offered a total of $226,903,087 in scholarships. A total of $88,832,146 was accepted. Both numbers were self-reported by students.

