Photos: Bone and Joint Institute Celebrates Brentwood Location

Although the Brentwood Bone and Joint Institute has been open since December of 2021 they were finally able to celebrate the grand opening on Wednesday, June 22nd.

It is located at 101 Creekside Crossing Suite 1100. There are four total Bone and Joint Institutes including the Franklin, Nolensville, and Thompson Station locations.

The Brentwood location is open Monday through Thursday at 7 AM until 6 PM and Friday 7 AM until 5 PM. They accept outpatient physical therapy orders from outside providers. For more information visit their website.