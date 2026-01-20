Photos: Benjamin Franklin Statue Unveiling in Franklin

A new public statue honoring Franklin, Tennessee’s namesake and founding father Ben Franklin was unveiled on Saturday, January 17, 2026, at 10 AM, at the Williamson County Archives and Museum (611 W Main St).

The event marks the 250th anniversary of the United States, as well as Ben Franklin’s 320th birthday. The sculpture, created by noted Colorado-based artist George Lundeen, features Franklin seated on a park bench reading the Constitution and surrounded by birds. It was donated by local preservationist, philanthropist, historian, and music industry executive Pamela Lewis.

The statue “Ben on a Bench” will also be illuminated at night with a walkway. The site will make an ideal photo opportunity for locals and vistors alike.

Take a look at photos from the event below.

