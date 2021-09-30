Photos: Battle of Franklin Trust Bootlegger’s Bash

By
Press Release
-
Bootlegger Bash
photo by Battle of Franklin Trust

The Battle of Franklin Trust hosted its 10th Annual Bootlegger’s Bash on Friday, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. at Carnton. The annual event invited guests to celebrate Williamson County’s unique history of bootlegging with a casual evening featuring Tennessee distillers, a traditional Southern dinner and live entertainment featuring Rock & Roll Pianos – a dueling piano team.

Director of Events Hannah Jacobs said, “Bootlegger’s Bash is always an exciting event that the community looks forward to every year, and this year was no different. It was a beautiful evening celebrating the bootlegging history of Tennessee with a traditional Southern dinner, spirits tasting and a dueling piano team in the historic gardens at Carnton.”

More than 400 guests enjoyed the tasting reception and dinner on the grounds. Proceeds from the ticketed event benefited the Battle of Franklin Trust and its efforts to preserve Carnton and Carter House.

Participants included Uncle Nearest, Ole Smokey Moonshine, Pennington, Prichard’s, Jackson Morgan, Corsair Distillery, Yee Haw Brewing, Leiper’s Fork, Big Machine Vodka, Big Machine, Spiked Coolers, Clayton James, Borchetta Bourbon, H Clark Distillery, Lost State Distilling, Standard Proof Whiskey, Barsmith, Wheelers Raid, 34 degrees north, Arrington Vineyards, Pickers Vodka, Davidson Reserve and Battleground South Cigar Lounge.

The Bootlegger’s Bash bar was sponsored by Aero Bar and The Wedding Plate. The Daily Dish catered the outdoor dinner. Sponsors for Bootlegger’s Bash included Liberty Party Rental, Quest Events, Southern Events and Bright Event Productions.

About The Battle of Franklin Trust

The Battle of Franklin Trust is a 501(c)(3) corporation. Its mission is to “preserve, understand, and interpret the story of a people forever impacted by the American Civil War.”

