Photos: 36th Annual Dickens of a Christmas

Due to inclement weather over the weekend, Dickens of a Christmas’ first day was canceled, but the festivities continued on Sunday! The festival recreates the era of Charles Dickens with the aid of Historic Downtown Franklin’s architecture.

The festivities started an hour earlier on Sunday with an opening performance by Southern Irish Dance on the main stage. The festival proceeded with multiple other concerts, performances and storytime in the kid’s section. Vendors lined Main Street selling their goods that ranged from hand-carved wooden pieces, beautiful paintings, handmade jewelry and so much more.

There were multiple food trucks and sweet treats available and kettle corn galore. There was also a town sing-along that definitely brought out the small-town feel of Franklin. The 36th Annual Dickens of a Christmas did not disappoint visitors and locals and was filled with holiday cheer.