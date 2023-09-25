PHOTOS: 2023 Pilgrimage Festival Day 2

Pilgrimage Festival continued on Sunday, September 24th for its second and final day at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin with about 25,000 attendees. Each year, the festival brings a unique experience, with artists who often only perform in the area at Pilgrimage Festival. Zach Bryan – the headliner for Sunday evening – this was his only performance in Tennessee for the rest of the year. We spoke to fans who told us they lined up at 9 am, three hours before the gate opened just to ensure they had a front row spot to watch Zach Bryan’s show.

Other performers we saw included Luke Grimes, The War and Treaty, Ian Munsick, Owensboro Bluegrass Band,Tigirlily Gold, Ashley McBryde, Charlie Worsham. At the Charlie Worsham’s show, Dierks Bentley was a surprise guest.

