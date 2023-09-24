PHOTOS: 2023 Pilgrimage Festival Day 1

Saturday, September 23 marked day one of Pilgrimage Festival in Franklin, TN. Event organizers announced that day 1 of the festival sold out just hours before the doors opened at noon on Saturday.

This festival has become a defining fall event in Franklin and Middle Tennessee. On Saturday, we saw performances by Peter One, Tash Neal, Boy Named Banjo who shared it was their first time at Pilgrimage Festival while People on the Porch, at the Americana Triangle, shared they have performed at Pilgrimage for the last nine years.

Other artists we saw included Hailey Whitters, Better Than Ezra, The Head and the Heart, The Black Crowes, and The Lumineers.

Pilgrimage Festival continues on Sunday, September 24 at Harlindsale Farm in Franklin.

1 of 50