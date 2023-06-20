Photos: 2023 Juneteenth Celebration at McLemore House

The African American Heritage Society of Williamson County hosted its 19th Annual Juneteenth Celebration on Monday, June 19, 2023, from 11am-3pm at the McLemore House Museum located at 446 11th Avenue North in Franklin.

The community-wide celebration began at the McLemore House Museum, joining the American Legion Post 215 in raising the American and Juneteenth flags. MoBetter BBQ’s food truck, along with live DJ music and many fun activities, including the Denny Denson cakewalk, is named after the late Reverend Denny Denson, beloved minister, community leader, and civil rights activist in Franklin.

Museum tours were offered to learn more about the life and legacy of Harvey McLemore and the rich African American history embedded in the soil of Franklin, Tennessee.

