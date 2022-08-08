Photos: 2022 Williamson County Fair Begins

The Williamson County Fair kicked off on Friday, August 5th for ‘9 days of Fun’ at the Williamson County AgExpo Park.

Visitors will find attractions, educational exhibits, thrilling rides, all through Saturday, August 13. This year’s theme — An All-American Fair – perfectly suits the Williamson County community.

Ongoing attractions for all nine days include daily performances by crowd favorites like the Piccolo Zoppe Circus, Jurassic Kingdom, and Chainsaw Artist Roark Phillips. Fairgoers can enjoy new attractions like the Taikai VR escape, Megamorph Car and the Sea Lion Splash. The midway stays open late each night, and weekend nights are for fireworks. There’s something for the entire family at the 18th annual Williamson County Fair.

See our photos below.