The Franklin Kiwanis Club hosted the Franklin Christmas Parade to downtown Franklin on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Crowds gathered to see the annual event. The parade started at 5th Avenue at Hillsboro Road & Bridge Street and will continue on Bridge Street to 3rd Avenue N. The parade proceeded around the square to Main Street, ending at 11th Street.

There were bands, floats, dancers, performances, and of course – Santa.