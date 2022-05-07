Photos: Community Enjoys Impressive Lineup of Food Trucks for the 2022 Eat the Street Festival

Eat the Street, presented by United Community Bank, returned to Franklin’s Bicentennial Park on May 6, 2022 with an impressive lineup of food vendors.

As Williamson County’s premier food truck festival, Eat the Street has been a family friendly tradition since 2011 and is the primary fundraiser for the 21st District Recovery Court (Recovery Court), a nonprofit organization that helps end the cycle of addiction in our community by providing accountability and compassion to non-violent offenders in the criminal justice system.

In addition to 32 food vendors, the event is supported by numerous corporate and individual partners, including United Community Bank.