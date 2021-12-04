Photos: City of Franklin Christmas Tree Lighting

It’s officially the holiday season as the tree in Franklin’s Public Square is lit. The City of Franklin held its in-person tree lighting on Friday, December 3rd where Freedom Intermediate School Honors Choir performed. Special guest performances for the evening included Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year winner Matthew West.

In addition, country artist, Layla Tucker (daughter of Tanya Tucker) also performed. Rudolph and Bumble from Gaylord Opryland’s Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer were also available for photo opportunities as well as our local princesses from Dreams Do Come True Princess Parties.