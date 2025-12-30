Photographers Invited To Kick Off New Year With Brentwood Photography Group

Local photographers are invited to start the new year with learning, creativity, and community when the Brentwood Photography Group holds its January meeting in Brentwood.

The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. on January 6 at Otter Creek Church, located at 409 Franklin Road. Open to longtime members and newcomers alike, the gathering will offer an overview of the group’s activities and opportunities for the year ahead.

One of the evening’s highlights will be the presentation of Photo of the Year, featuring Leandra Habel’s image titled Chattanooga Choo Choo, showcasing the talent within the group.

Members will also receive updates on upcoming 2026 programs, including guest speakers and Zoom mini-clinics, along with Lunch Bunch gatherings, planned photography outings, and details about Photo of the Month competitions and themes for the coming year.

The meeting will include the January Photo of the Month segment, where attendees can view submitted images, vote, and socialize. The evening will wrap up with board members sharing one of their favorite images from the past year, offering insight into the work that inspires the group’s leadership.

Founded in 1998, the Brentwood Photography Group has grown into a regional resource for photographers across the Nashville, Brentwood, and Franklin areas. The group now includes nearly 200 members ranging from beginners to professional photographers.

More information about membership is available at brentwoodphotographygroup.org/join-bpg/.

