Photo of the Day: September 9, 2023

Photo of the day: The Franklin Theatre held a premiere for the movie “Into the Spotlight”. A film about a high-schooler who grew up writing music with her rockstar dad but always preferred to stay out of the limelight. When her best friend isn’t able to perform, she steps in as her substitute at their high school talent show. Her incredible performance goes viral and overnight she becomes a star. Discovering fame and losing herself along the way, it is only with the help of family and friends that she finds her way back to what truly matters.

Find where to stream the film here.

